Ladies Are EXCITED Over The First Official “DWTS” Celebrity Competitor
By Kelly K
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 7:35 AM

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott has been officially revealed as the first celebrity competing in the upcoming 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” He surprised the live studio audience on “Good Morning America” yesterday to make the announcement with his pro partner Emma Slater.

The full cast will be announced live on Good Morning America next Wednesday, but sources say married couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will be competing against each other this season.

The show premieres Monday on September 18th on ABC.

 

