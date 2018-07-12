Kylie Jenner Set To Be The Youngest-Ever ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire…Dictionary.com Throws Shade
By Kelly K
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 8:22 AM

Kylie Jenner is on the cover of the latest Forbes magazine because she’s worth almost a billion dollars.    

She’s only 20 and is set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire after raking in over $900 million ($630 million of that is from her cosmetics line.) Woah.

She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and sold out of her first products… the Kylie Lip Kit in seconds.  Now here’s where the shade comes in..

 

Lots of retweets from people agreeing…one saying “calling kylie jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it.”

 

MORE HERE 

AND MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FYI…The Rock Is Definitely NOT Running For Prez Cardi B Is A Mom!!! This AGT Golden Buzzer Winner Will Blow Your Mind Kelly Clarkson Is Joining The Cast Of An Animated Movie Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Taking Pre-Marriage Courses Amazing Rescue Of All Trapped Soccer Boys In Thailand
Comments