Kylie Jenner, the star of “Life of Kylie” is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott according to multiple outlets.
Kylie Jenner is 20 and PREGNANT!! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/nUvUptNt2D
— TMZ (@TMZ) September 23, 2017
Kylie Jenner: mom I'm pregnant please don't tell any-
Kris Jenner: *on the phone to TMZ* "guess what…"#KylieJenner #TravisScott #Kylie pic.twitter.com/9JOKTAPDGx
— 2keys (@timmy2keys) September 23, 2017
Me: i don't care about any Kardashians news.
News: Kylie Jenner is pregnant
Me: pic.twitter.com/AhJ6n1kejV
— V a p er wa v e (@HoboWaves) September 23, 2017