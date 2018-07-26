Kylie Jenner Makes An Obscene Amount Money Per Post On Instagram.
By Kelly K
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 7:13 AM

Kylie Jenner makes an obscene amount of money PER POST on Instagram.

Like…STUPID AMOUNT. RIDICULOUS.  Warning…this may make you nauseous. Not only is Kylie about $100,000 million away from being the youngest *cough* “self-made” billionaire, now she can add the title of highest earner on Instagram.

 

She makes $1 million PER POST. Selena Gomez is the #2 earner getting $800,000 per post, though her 139 million followers beat Kylie’s 110 million. Kim Kardashian is at #4 making $720,000 per post, while soccer star Christiano Ronaldo and Beyonce round out the top 5.

 

MORE HERE

 

