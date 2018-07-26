Kylie Jenner Makes An Obscene Amount Money Per Post On Instagram.

Kylie Jenner makes an obscene amount of money PER POST on Instagram.

Like…STUPID AMOUNT. RIDICULOUS. Warning…this may make you nauseous. Not only is Kylie about $100,000 million away from being the youngest *cough* “self-made” billionaire, now she can add the title of highest earner on Instagram.

She makes $1 million PER POST. Selena Gomez is the #2 earner getting $800,000 per post, though her 139 million followers beat Kylie’s 110 million. Kim Kardashian is at #4 making $720,000 per post, while soccer star Christiano Ronaldo and Beyonce round out the top 5.

