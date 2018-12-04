Kylie Jenner is Being Shamed Over Her Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner is facing an onslaught of shame because of her Christmas Tree this year with many claiming it’s selfish and shallow.

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the subject of internet hate. At least that’s the case with Kylie Jenner. She posted a photo of her Christmas tree on Instagram and let’s just say it’s got a lot of people giving her side eye. The tree nearly reaches her ceiling and it’s decked from top to bottom in 24K gold decorations.

That doesn’t feel like the kind of message you want to send during the season of giving.

While most are attacking Kylie for this display of opulence, some are coming to her defense claiming that it’s her money and she can do whatever she wants with it. The tree is reported to have cost $2.5 million. One user pointed out that dollar figure could feed a lot of hungry people.

