Kristen Bell Saves Josh Gad’s Family

Kristen Bell legit SAVED Josh Gad’s (who played ‘Olaf’ in “Frozen”) family from Hurricane Irma.

Josh Gad tweeted, “No joke @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma – you are an angel. I adore you.”

He said that Kristen Bell had helped his extended family after they were unable to flee farther north and couldn’t find shelter in central Florida, where hotels are booked to capacity.

She helped Gad’s family get a room at her hotel in Orlando where she’s currently filming her new movie.

THAT’S NOT IT THOUGH!!

Kristen also visited a shelter to sing a few “Frozen” songs to cheer people up, including a song that was cut from the movie.

She’s human goals.