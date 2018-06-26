Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Daniel Craig, Anne Hathaway Are All In The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019

Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Anne Hathaway, Faith Hill Guy Fieri, Michael Bublé, Idina Menzel and Cedric “The Entertainer” are a few names selected Monday to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. There’s a selection committee that goes through hundreds of nominations and makes their picks in June every year.

Congratulations to Daniel Craig who has been selected as one of the recipients of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. pic.twitter.com/qEoAzgspca — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2018

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

In the category of TELEVISION: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child(Posthumous).

In the category of RECORDING: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous).

Very exciting news! @idinamenzel is one of the artists selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019! https://t.co/KdYx9EylRO pic.twitter.com/AL09Hx7JKf — Idina-Here (@idina_here) June 26, 2018

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer”, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.

