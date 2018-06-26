Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Daniel Craig, Anne Hathaway Are All In The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019
By Kelly K
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Anne Hathaway, Faith Hill Guy Fieri, Michael Bublé, Idina Menzel and Cedric “The Entertainer” are a few names selected Monday to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.  There’s a selection committee that goes through hundreds of nominations and makes their picks in June every year.

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

In the category of TELEVISION: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child(Posthumous).

In the category of RECORDING: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous).

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer”, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.

 

