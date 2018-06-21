Krispy Kreme has new flavors for the summer

Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with two new Krispy Kreme doughnuts inspired by summer desserts.

Summer inspired doughnuts coming your way. Don’t miss Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding, here for a limited time at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/nW8umeUQjy — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 20, 2018

The first is a Strawberries and Kreme doughnut. It mixes strawberries with the traditional Kreme filling and is topped with strawberry icing.

The other new treat is the Banana Pudding doughnut. It has a banana custard filling with icing and is topped with Nilla wafer pieces.

No word on how long the doughnuts will be around but they are available at your Krispy Kreme.