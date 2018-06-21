Krispy Kreme has new flavors for the summer
By McKenzie
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 12:58 PM

Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with two new Krispy Kreme doughnuts inspired by summer desserts.

The first is a Strawberries and Kreme doughnut. It mixes strawberries with the traditional Kreme filling and is topped with strawberry icing.

The other new treat is the Banana Pudding doughnut. It has a banana custard filling with icing and is topped with Nilla wafer pieces.

No word on how long the doughnuts will be around but they are available at your  Krispy Kreme.

