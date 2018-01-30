You Could Be In A Commercial During The Game Sunday

Kraft is doing something unique for their 30-second Super Bowl commercial…it’s going to air in the second half and will be made in real time… and you could be starring in it.

So call your family and friends…make some super funny or happy or sappy pics and vids and get ready to post on Sunday!

They’ll be trolling for photos and videos shared from 6 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #FamilyGreatly and #KraftEntry! GET CREATIVE TO GET NOTICED!!

#famous

