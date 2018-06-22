Koko: The Gorilla Who Knew Sign Language Dies
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 12:20 PM

It was a sad day for animal lovers all over the world.

Koko, the gorilla famous for knowing sign language, has passed away.  Koko was special because she was able to communicate with humans using sign language. She reportedly knew how to say 1,000 words in sign language and could understand 2,000 spoken English words.

Koko was born in 1971 and passed away at the age of 46, which is about average for gorillas.

Rest in peace, Koko.

