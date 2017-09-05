Do We Know Who The Next Bachelor Is??? By Kelly K | Sep 5, 2017 @ 7:00 AM GMA tweeted they were making the big announcement…and then NOTHING. Now the tweet is deleted. So what gives? Peter’s biggest competition may be Eric Bigger… We’re gonna need an answer. NOW PLEASE. KTHANKSBYE BachelorE! NewsEric BiggerGMAPeoplePeter Krausstweet Related Content Yep…Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are A Thing... Photographers Capture More Celebrities Leaving DWT... Bachelor Nick and Vanessa Respond To Their Awkward... Elijah Wood Is Friends With “Bachelor”... Bachelor Nick Reveals How Far He Went With Corinne The Bachelor “Women Tell All” Tonight ...