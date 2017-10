Kit Harington arrives at the LA Premiere of "Game of Thrones" at The Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Kit Harrington, or Jon Snow if you’re a GoT’er; pulled the best April Fool’s Day prank ever!

His fiance’ who also played his love interest on GoT got punked on April Fool’s Day when Kit placed his own severed head in the fridge. I’m guessing he employed the help of the make-up and props department from GoT to pull this off. Check it out!