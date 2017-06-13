Kindergartener’s Reactions to ‘Wonder Woman’ Are Everything

‘Wonder Woman’ has been on top of the box office for two weeks now, and it’s making a huge impact among kids.

One teacher made a bullet-noted list of her observations in her classroom, by both boys and girls, and it’s gone viral for it’s adorableness:

My producer just sent me this… ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

How amazing!! #GirlPower

And Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, even commented on the viral post:

Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills.

So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one..🙏🏻 https://t.co/mI4hYfbNkV — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 11, 2017

All the feels.