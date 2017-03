On “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian reveals she’s planning on having a third child with Kanye, even though her doctors don’t think it’s safe. In other Kardashian news, there’s a rumor that Kris Jenner wants to produce a reality show starring OJ Simpson when he gets out of jail. And no…Kanye is NOT going be a part of a potential reboot of “American Idol” with Ryan Seacrest.