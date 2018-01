It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West! A surrogate delivered baby #3 yesterday and they were both in the delivery room.

A source tells Us that Kardashian, 37, was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with her baby girl, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She was delivered without complications by the family’s trusted doctor Paul Crane at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 12:47 a.m. PT.

