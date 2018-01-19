FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. At a Sacramento concert Saturday, Nov. 19, West told the audience he heard Beyoncé refused to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards unless she won Video of the Year over him, and also urged Jay Z to call him and not to send killers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

I hope your eye roll game is on point. Kim and Kanye have named their baby and it certainly is eye roll worthy.

Lets take a quick look at the Kimye offspring thus far and consider their names. We all took shots at North simply because of her last name. She sounded more like a budget airline than someone’s child. Then came Saint and while that name isn’t really one you can poke fun at, it still seems a little odd.

Now, the new addition to the Kimye family has been dubbed;

CHICAGO…

Let’s be honest with one another. Kim and Kanye didn’t name that child Chicago because they like the name or because that’s where Kanye is from. You know and I know they named that poor child Chicago because they knew we would all be losing it over their choice of name.

Mission accomplished. Anything to stay top of mind in the news I guess.

Kim and Kanye’s kids’ names sound like ambiguous clues in an international scavenger hunt. #ChicagoWest #NorthWest #Saint — Nah (@PsycheNicole) January 19, 2018

All of Kim and Kanye’s kids sound like the names of hospitals: North West

Saint West

Chicago West — Vulture🇺🇸 (@Ballantine40oz) January 19, 2018