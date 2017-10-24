Kim K Successfully Turns Mom Into Meme

Kris Jenner attends the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Considering the amount of Twitter followers Kim Kardashian has, it’s not hard for her to turn anything in to a meme. But what she did to her mom is hilarious!

Kris Jenner was just chillin’ with a fancy martini when Kim K tweeted this photo and invited followers to caption it. Hilarity ensued. If I may, I’d like to offer my own caption before you see the good ones.

“Here we see Kris Jenner dressed like a table cloth at a retirement home”

When baes been lying to u and u have evidence and proof and he walks in and ur just like pic.twitter.com/cGsjIXEEVW — chloe (@chloethorpexx) October 23, 2017

when you put a little basil on top of your ramen noodles pic.twitter.com/WRU3WBTuBy — forever bøy (@notyourloverboy) October 24, 2017

HA! Dead…