Kim K Successfully Turns Mom Into Meme
By Garfield
|
Oct 24, 2017 @ 4:05 PM
Kris Jenner attends the 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Considering the amount of Twitter followers Kim Kardashian has, it’s not hard for her to turn anything in to a meme. But what she did to her mom is hilarious!

Kris Jenner was just chillin’ with a fancy martini when Kim K tweeted this photo and invited followers to caption it. Hilarity ensued. If I may, I’d like to offer my own caption before you see the good ones.

“Here we see Kris Jenner dressed like a table cloth at a retirement home”

HA! Dead…

Comments