Kim Kardashian is getting some backlash for a topless pic she shared on Instagram that was taken by North.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

In the picture, she’s holding up an unhooked bra while wearing black spandex, and her reflection — as well as North’s body — can be seen in the mirror.

Some were made she was exposing her naked body to her young daughter…others are afraid North might take on Kim’s attention-seeking behavior. But some who didn’t mind it said she was teaching North a healthy dose of confidence.

MORE HERE