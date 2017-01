With divorce rumors swirling around in the last several weeks, Kim Kardashian West seemed to answer all of that by releasing some sweet home videos yesterday. It’s Kim, Kanye and their kids doing normal cute cuddly family things. All while wearing super glamorous clothes in super big houses. You see North cleaning up her baby brother’s spit up…and Saint learning to walk to his mommy. You have to admit, this is stinking cute.

