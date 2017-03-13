The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards took place Saturday night at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. “Ghostbusters” took home three awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actress, and Favorite Movie Actor. “Suicide Squad” grabbed the Favorite Soundtrack vote. Ellen DeGeneres took home THREE awards.

Favorite Music Group

Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Singer

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer

Selena Gomez

Favorite Song

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Interviews from the orange carpet…

