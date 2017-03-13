Kids’ Choice Awards

By Kelly K
|
Mar 13, 7:20 AM

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards took place Saturday night at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. “Ghostbusters” took home three awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actress, and Favorite Movie Actor.  “Suicide Squad” grabbed the Favorite Soundtrack vote. Ellen DeGeneres took home THREE awards.

Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony

Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez

Favorite Song
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots

Interviews from the orange carpet…

