The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards took place Saturday night at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles. “Ghostbusters” took home three awards including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actress, and Favorite Movie Actor. “Suicide Squad” grabbed the Favorite Soundtrack vote. Ellen DeGeneres took home THREE awards.
Favorite Music Group
Fifth Harmony
Favorite Male Singer
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Singer
Selena Gomez
Favorite Song
Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Favorite New Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Interviews from the orange carpet…