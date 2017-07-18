Kid Rock Is Running for Senate 2018
By Kelly K
Jul 18, 2017 @ 7:41 AM

Kid Rock’s run for the Senate in 2018 is officially happening.

He tweeted a picture of his campaign logo with, “I Believe if you work your butt off and pay your taxes, you should be able to easily understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all.”

There is also this…

 

