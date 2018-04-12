Khloe Kardashian Is NOT Having A Great Week

Tristan Thompson was booed when he was put in the Cavs game in Cleveland last night after he was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian…who is due to give birth any time with his baby.

Khloe had decided to raise their daughter in Cleveland, but now wants to get the heck out of there, but can’t fly.

Her mom is with her and she is having early contractions…she is devastated by the cheating but isn’t letting her personal feelings get in the way of having Tristan in the delivery room.

Just to add to her bad week:

*A woman named Stephanie is claiming that she is also pregnant by Tristan just hours after he was caught on camera kissing another woman. Stephanie posted photos and text messages to Instagram claiming she was also having affair with Tristan.

*The woman in D.C. that Tristan hooked up with last October didn’t know he was serious about Khloe or that she was pregnant.

*In the plus column (maybe?) Khloe’s ex, Lamar Odom feels bad for her though he isn’t sure he should reach out.

So yeah…not the best time for Khloe.

