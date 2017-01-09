Khloe Kardashian Asked To Senior Prom

David LeCours of Agawam, Massachusetts is the first person of the new year to reach out on social media for a famous prom date. Each year it happens for a different celeb and some have actually surprised their fan and gone. This time it’s Khloe Kardashian…. and she didn’t say no!!

LeCours mad a video and tweeted it to Khloe saying, “So, there’s been a question that’s been on my mind for the last month or so, and it’s who to bring to my senior prom,” he explains. “My senior prom is April 28, 2017, and I’m inviting you. I know you’re probably wondering, ‘Why should I, Khloé Kardashian, go to prom with me, David LeCours?’ But here are a few reasons why I think that you and I would be the most slay couple at prom.”

@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?😉 pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

SHOCKINGLY Khloe responded and it wasn’t a NO!!

David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won’t know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ❤️ https://t.co/F7iJ1evfBP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

I don’t have a prom to go to but I’d like to make a video asking a celeb to just hang out at my house one day. Wouldn’t sound creepy at all:

“So Hey Jennifer Lawrence! I’m Otis from The Ville…. Um.. you should totally come hang out at my crib in La Grange. I mean we could just chill, play with my dog Lacey. Maybe share a couple bud lights and some leftover mac-n-cheese. Maybe go check out your movie Passengers or something. I mean, hit me up! Could be fun! “