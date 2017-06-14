KFC Sending Chicken to Space?

KFC announced they will send their Zinger chicken sandwich to the edge of space with the help of a high-altitude balloon.

The best chicken sandwich on Earth. And soon, in space. Seriously, we’re sending a Zinger into space soon. #SpaceSandwich pic.twitter.com/DXkWNhEOUc — KFC (@kfc) June 9, 2017

KFC is teaming up with balloon maker World View for the campaign. The window to launch the balloon and sandwich begins on June 21st.

The sandwich will return to Earth while the balloon will bring back telemetry data.

Will the Zinger be able to survive the harsh elements of space? Only time and this giant hypobaric chamber will tell. Also, yes, it will. pic.twitter.com/b82HNmPjNM — KFC (@kfc) June 13, 2017

