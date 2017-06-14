KFC Sending Chicken to Space?
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 14, 2017 @ 6:05 AM

KFC announced they will send their Zinger chicken sandwich to the edge of space with the help of a high-altitude balloon.

KFC is teaming up with balloon maker World View for the campaign. The window to launch the balloon and sandwich begins on June 21st.

The sandwich will return to Earth while the balloon will bring back telemetry data.

Wow.

