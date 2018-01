In this photo taken April 18, 2011, Yum Brand's KFC restaurant is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial earnings Wednesday, April 20, after the market close.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

“How’s 2018 going so far??”

…”Well KFC is making gravy cocktails so there’s that…”

KFC is promoting three cocktail recipes designed around their famous gravy.

They released a how to make the three varieties of this new kind of drink… the Gravy Mary, Southern Twist and Fingerlickin’ Sour, with the tagline “Gravy so good you can drink it.”

KFC, you may have officially lost it.