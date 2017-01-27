KFC Has A New Colonel

KFC has tapped more than a dozen actors to play the role of the Colonel, and its latest selection is the villain from Titanic, AKA actor Billy Zane.

KFC first revived the Colonel in 2015 when it appointed Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Hammond to play the part as part of an $185 million brand revamp; he was quickly succeeded by Norm Macdonald and then Jim Gaffigan, and things have gotten progressively weirder since: Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser (AKA the loathsome Pete Campbell) briefly stepped in, and famously tanned actor George Hamilton took a turn as the “Extra Crispy Colonel” hawking fried chicken-scented sunscreen.

Related Content

Twitter Live Tweets Titanic Sinking
You Can Now Charge Your Phone With A Box Of KFC
  • Comments

    Comments