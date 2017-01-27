KFC Has A New Colonel

KFC has tapped more than a dozen actors to play the role of the Colonel, and its latest selection is the villain from Titanic, AKA actor Billy Zane.

It’s not the gold on the outside that matters, it’s the gold you put on your insides—specifically, new KFC Georgia Gold Honey Mustard BBQ. pic.twitter.com/5xSP649DLl — KFC (@kfc) January 25, 2017

KFC first revived the Colonel in 2015 when it appointed Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Hammond to play the part as part of an $185 million brand revamp; he was quickly succeeded by Norm Macdonald and then Jim Gaffigan, and things have gotten progressively weirder since: Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser (AKA the loathsome Pete Campbell) briefly stepped in, and famously tanned actor George Hamilton took a turn as the “Extra Crispy Colonel” hawking fried chicken-scented sunscreen.