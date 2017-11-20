KFC Designs Anti-Internet Tent

If you’re looking to escape the internet for a little while this holiday season, KFC has just the thing for you.
In their latest attempt at viral marketing, KFC has designed a tent that cost them $10,000. The tent’s intended purpose is to block the internet. The tent, according to representatives from KFC, is made of high-density architectural foam and enamel paint. All of this supposedly makes it impossible to access the internet once you’re inside the tent.
I suppose if you’re down for some fried chicken with 11 herbs and spices and looking to disconnect for a few minutes, you can give it a shot. However, I think I’ll just make some friend chicken at home and set my phone down for a little while.