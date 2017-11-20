KFC Designs Anti-Internet Tent

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. KFC says it wants to take a bigger bite out of the chicken sandwich market. The chain says it is switching from “freezer-to-fryer” filets in favor of filets breaded in stores, similar to how rivals Chick-fil-A and Popeye’s already prepare their chicken. The company says chicken sandwiches account for 40 percent of the fast-food industry’s chicken category, and that it is not a big enough player in that business. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

If you’re looking to escape the internet for a little while this holiday season, KFC has just the thing for you.

In their latest attempt at viral marketing, KFC has designed a tent that cost them $10,000. The tent’s intended purpose is to block the internet. The tent, according to representatives from KFC, is made of high-density architectural foam and enamel paint. All of this supposedly makes it impossible to access the internet once you’re inside the tent.

I suppose if you’re down for some fried chicken with 11 herbs and spices and looking to disconnect for a few minutes, you can give it a shot. However, I think I’ll just make some friend chicken at home and set my phone down for a little while.