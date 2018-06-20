Kevin Spacey Is Coming Back To Your Movie Screen
By Kelly K
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 6:32 AM

Kevin Spacey will soon be back on your movie screen in Billionaire Boys Club this August.

The film will mark Spacey’s first screen appearance since allegations emerged last fall that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors and created a “toxic” work environment. He has a supporting role in the movie.

The distributor of the movie issued a statement saying they hope the “distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior doesn’t tarnish he release of the movie.

Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, and Billie Lourd co-star in the movie set in the 80’s based on a true story about a group of private-school boys who set up a Ponzi scheme.  It takes a dark turn when they murder an investor and con man played by Spacey.

