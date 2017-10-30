Kevin Spacey Apologizes…And Makes A Big Confession All In One Tweet

Actor and veteran Broadway star Anthony Rapp, who is currently starring in CBS’s “Star Trek: Discovery” accused Hollywood legend Kevin Spacey of making a pass at him when he was only 14 years old. And that prompted a Tweet apology from Spacey saying he doesn’t remember but is sorry if he acted like that. And then admitted he’s dated both men and women and now wants to live as a gay man.

Twitter is upset at Spacey using this as his way to come out.

