Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out

Amid cheating allegations, Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is now speaking out.

She claims that, “lies and infidelity” ended their marriage.

Torrei said, “When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He started to get fame and I’m kind of feeling a little left behind. We grew apart.”

Kevin even publicly admits to being unfaithful to Torrei, he jokes about it during his stand-up.

Since their 2011 divorce, Torrei has tried to maintain a friendly relationship with Kevin for the sake of their children, but fans have picked up on the fact that Kevin was dating his second wife, Eniko, while he was still married to his first one.

