Kevin Hart Starts Challenge To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Kevin Hart got serious for a second on Instagram over the weekend, in response to the destruction following Hurricane Harvey.

He wrote, “I’m calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge. I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston. I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ‘em. At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge.”

The challenge is to donate $25,000 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and then challenge other celebrities to do the same.

Kevin tagged some friends like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock and Steve Harvey.

Dj Khaled responded to the challenge!

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge pic.twitter.com/EgCjyT8IKV — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 29, 2017

Awesome!