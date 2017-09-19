Kevin Hart’s Wife Stands By Her Man After He Apologizes

Kevin Hart apologized in a video on Instagram to his pregnant wife and his two kids over an unspecified mistake he made recently. His wife is “behind him” and there is absolutely no divorce talk. A source tells People that they are more concerned about the extortion than gossip. The FBI is now investigating the extortion attempt and knows the identity of the woman in the video.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

This woman claims Kevin launched his campaign for Hurricane Relief to get ahead of this damaging footage he knew was coming.

