Kesha Walks You Through The “Rainbow” Album

Kesha‘s new album “Rainbow” dropped today and to say it’s “good”, would be a gross understatement.

For a while, it was unclear when or even if Kesha would release new music. Given her lawsuit with producer Dr. Luke and his ensuing counter-suit, one would think making music would be the furthest thing from her mind. However, Kesha has used the last two years’ worth of turmoil and turned it into a creative fire that you couldn’t douse with all the water on the planet.

Kesha says of “Rainbow”

“This whole album, for me, really is a healing album,” she says. “It’s healing from so many things from my past and just trying to get back to the most childlike, naive, purest version of myself that I can find — the most free-spirited, un-jaded version of myself.”

