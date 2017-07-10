Ke$ha Says She Saw A UFO…and That Inspired Her New Album
By Kelly K
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 6:49 AM

Ke$ha says she saw a UFO and that was the inspiration for her new album “Rainbow.”  She wants to point out, yes, she was sober.

 

In a recent interview she said, “… I think people would be like, ‘She was on acid’ or something. I wasn’t. I was on nothing. I was a totally sober Sally, just a lady in the desert. I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don’t know why I didn’t like try to take a picture of it, I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, ‘What in the hell is that?’ I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back.” Kesha then said that “they came back in a different formation” than the one they were in previously.  She said, “I was like, ‘Those are f—king aliens.’ They were spaceships!”

 

SOURCE

 

Related Content

Harry Styles Dropping His First Album!
Get A Little Taste Of New Jessica Simpson Music
Kanye and Drake Doing A Joint Album?
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Walk Into A Dive Bar ...
Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Rejected Kesha̵...
Jay-Z’s Drops Some Bombs In His New Album
Comments