Ke$ha Says She Saw A UFO…and That Inspired Her New Album

Ke$ha says she saw a UFO and that was the inspiration for her new album “Rainbow.” She wants to point out, yes, she was sober.

In a recent interview she said, “… I think people would be like, ‘She was on acid’ or something. I wasn’t. I was on nothing. I was a totally sober Sally, just a lady in the desert. I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don’t know why I didn’t like try to take a picture of it, I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, ‘What in the hell is that?’ I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back.” Kesha then said that “they came back in a different formation” than the one they were in previously. She said, “I was like, ‘Those are f—king aliens.’ They were spaceships!”

