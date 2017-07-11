Kermit The Frog Calls It Quits!

Ok, the actual puppet isn’t quitting, but the voice behind the puppet is.

Steve Whitmire, the voice of Kermit The Frog since the passing of Jim Henson in 1990, has decided he’s had enough. There has been no word on whether he quit or was fired. But a muppet fan site (they actually have one), found out straight from the Henson company that Whitmire is simply, gone.

Kermit isn’t the only muppet that Steve brought to life, he was also responsible for the voices for Rizzo The Rat, Statler, Beaker and Ernie from Sesame Street.

Related: Kermit The Fog Has Swag

There hasn’t been any word released on the fates of the other characters, but Kermit will persist, obviously. He will now be voiced by Matt Vogel. If you saw the movie “Muppets Most Wanted”, Matt’s was the voice of the evil frog that impersonates Kermit.

And now…this video, just because it’s awesome.