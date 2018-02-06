The Kentucky State Police Apologize For Super Bowl Tweet
By Ben Davis
Feb 6, 2018

Kentucky State Police officials apologized for a Super Bowl tweet that discouraged drunken driving while also appearing to make light of jail rape.

The PSA was posted on the department’s official Twitter account and read: “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive . . . your tight end may end up in jail!” and included a GIF showing soap on a rope.

The tweet immediately got backlash and was later deleted with the department issuing an apology saying the tweet was “inappropriate.”

