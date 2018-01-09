Kentucky Principal Cancels School In The Most Extra Way

Union Pointe Academy principal Chad Caddell for the win!! The school is in Florence, Kentucky…and Mr. Caddell got a little “extra” with his snow day announcement…he busted out a parody of Mariah Carey’s “Hero”.

Some of his lyrics included Play some Xbox and a smile, drink hot chocolate for a while. You can thank me really soon, here’s a snow day just for you.” He ends his song with a cough and asking, “Who took my hot tea?”

He said he wrote the parody in about 10 minutes and also sent a message to parents so they would know school was cancelled.

MORE HERE