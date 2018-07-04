Kentucky National Guardsmen Come Home On Independence Day!!
By Kelly K
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 8:41 PM

Try NOT to cry seeing images of their families greeting them at the National Guard base here in Louisville!!

What an amazing way to celebrate our nation’s freedom than by members of the Kentucky National Guard coming home to their loved ones!!

Click the link in the tweet for more stunning photos from the Courier-Journal!

