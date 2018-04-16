Kendrick Lamar Just Did What No Rapper Has Ever Done

Kendrick Lamar has just solidified himself as one of the most important artists of our time, and we are shook!

Just 13 Pulitzer Prizes are made each year. The prize itself is an award for an achievement in American journalism, literature, or music. Never before in the history of the award has a rapper won. That is, until now.

Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize.

I also love how excited Dana Canedy gets when she announces that Kendrick won pic.twitter.com/b1cIgXGV5A — MJ Franklin (@heyitsfranklin2) April 16, 2018

Kendrick’s album DAMN is the reason for the award – deservedly so. Pulitzer board members said of DAMN;

It is a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.

Couldn’t have said it better myself.