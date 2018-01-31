Kelly and Chelsea represented listeners Jennifer and Melanie in another epic “Kelly vs Chelsea Music Battle!”
People were fired up!
@benandkellyshow I’m yelling at the radio … they have all played at super bowel duh
— SuperWifeInTraining (@wife_training) January 31, 2018
By the way, the featured songs were:
- Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling”
- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
- Beyoncé “Irreplaceable”
- Usher “Yeah!”
- Lady Gaga “Just Dance”
- Justin Timberlake “Sexyback”
- Michael Jackson “Smooth Criminal”
- Justin Timberlake “What Goes Around”
And the theme…. they all played Super Bowl halftime shows.