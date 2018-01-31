Kelly VS Chelsea Music Battle
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 9:30 AM

Kelly and Chelsea represented listeners Jennifer and Melanie in another epic “Kelly vs Chelsea Music Battle!”

People were fired up!

By the way, the featured songs were:

  1. Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling”
  2. Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
  3. Beyoncé “Irreplaceable”
  4. Usher “Yeah!”
  5. Lady Gaga “Just Dance”
  6. Justin Timberlake “Sexyback”
  7. Michael Jackson “Smooth Criminal”
  8. Justin Timberlake “What Goes Around”

And the theme…. they all played Super Bowl halftime shows.

