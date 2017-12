Kelly Ripa gave an interesting behind-the-scenes story about what it was like working with Regis Philbin on “Live! with Regis and Kelly.” She told the New York Times that he had a “no talking off-camera mandate”. He wanted it all to be on the air.

As for what it’s like working with current co-host Ryan Seacrest? She said, “He’s the future of the franchise. He’s the future of ABC.”

