Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter’s Birthday Party Is Goals
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 7:51 AM

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, turned three on Monday so they threw her a better birthday party than you’ve had, or will ever have. We’re all extremely jelly over here not going to lie.

The whole party was princess themed and there were multiple outfit changes.

That pink carriage though:

A three year-old’s birthday party is better than my future wedding. That makes me feel some sort of way, and it’s not good.

