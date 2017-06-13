Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter’s Birthday Party Is Goals

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, turned three on Monday so they threw her a better birthday party than you’ve had, or will ever have. We’re all extremely jelly over here not going to lie.

The whole party was princess themed and there were multiple outfit changes.

Happy Bday 2 our smart, witty & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished 4 "pink forever" on her birthday 😂 Thks @weisseubanks 4 amazing pics! pic.twitter.com/FOYxI7Q5OS — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 12, 2017

That pink carriage though:

Happy birthday, River! Inside the adorable party @kelly_clarkson hosted for her daughter's third birthday https://t.co/GtxEOixyzN pic.twitter.com/a6TneH8FBv — People Babies (@PEOPLEbabies) June 12, 2017

A three year-old’s birthday party is better than my future wedding. That makes me feel some sort of way, and it’s not good.

More HERE!