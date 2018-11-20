Kelly Clarkson to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Can you believe that Thanksgiving is literally this week? You know what that means. IT’S THE MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE!!! Guess who is now performing? Kelly Clarkson!

She is a fun, week of the parade, addition, but she will be joining the previously announced performers including Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix and tons more!

The parade will be airing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC on Thanksgiving and will be held down 34th Street in New York!

