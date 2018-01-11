Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About Parenting: I Spank My Kids

Kelly Clarkson opened up about disciplining her kids the same way her parents disciplined her…with spanking. She knows that other parents are more apprehensive about spanking, so she admits she’s more careful when she’s out in public and around others.

But she still holds firm that she finds nothing wrong with spanking her kids when it’s justified, and says her kids know when it’s coming. Kelly said, “I warn River, I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.’”

MORE HERE