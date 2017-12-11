Keaton Jones’ Emotional Video About Bullying Goes Viral

Many celebrities (including Justin Bieber) are coming out now to show support for Keaton Jones, a Tennessee middle schooler who has put a face on bullying.

You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

In the video his mom shot, Keaton described how his classmates had abused him by pouring milk on him, among other things.

Keaton tearfully asks,”Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay.”

His mom received an outpouring of support and wrote on her Facebook page, “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, and he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance.”

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

A person inspired by the video set up a GoFundMe for Keaton to help with a college fund. In less than 24 hours almost $47,000 has been donated — including a $2,000 donation from comedian Patton Oswalt.