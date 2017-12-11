Keaton Jones’ Emotional Video About Bullying Goes Viral
By Ben Davis
|
Dec 11, 2017 @ 5:22 AM

Many celebrities (including Justin Bieber) are coming out now to show support for Keaton Jones, a Tennessee middle schooler who has put a face on bullying.

You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

In the video his mom shot, Keaton described how his classmates had abused him by pouring milk on him, among other things.

Keaton tearfully asks,”Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay.”

His mom received an outpouring of support and wrote on her Facebook page, “I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, and he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance.”

A person inspired by the video set up a GoFundMe for Keaton to help with a college fund. In less than 24 hours almost $47,000 has been donated — including a $2,000 donation from comedian Patton Oswalt.

