KDF Official: No Boats On The Water for Thunder Over Louisville

Boat chillin and watching the airshow and fireworks display for Thunder Over Louisville will be out of the question this year.

Safety is everyone’s number one concern with this decision. Consider, the Ohio River is currently five feet higher than normal. This poses a safety risk for boaters who wish to watch the fireworks from their boats.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Mike Metts had this to say:

“It’s going to be a nice day. But the waters will still be dangerous.”

The restrictions for boats for Friday and Saturday are as follows. No boats between mile marker 606 and 697 from 11am to 5pm on Friday and from 11am until the end of the event on Saturday.

I’d strongly advise against trying to be sneaky…LMPD and the Coast Guard will be patrolling the waters.

(Source)