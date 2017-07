Katy Perry did a commercial for the department store Myer in Australia for her ticket collaboration with them.

In the ad she made fun of her dog chasing koalas. Unfortunately for Katy, dogs are a killing koalas, which are listed as a vulnerable species by the Australian government.

It is estimated that dogs kill 110 koalas each year on average. Oops.

The revised version of the ad removed the koala line and ends with Katy saying, “Okay, Nugget, it’s time to get you a puppy passport!”

