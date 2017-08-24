Katy Perry Throws Some MAJOR SHADE At Idol Judge Rumors…

David Hasselhoff is ready to pull up a chair to the judges table on American Idol…but it doesn’t look like Katy Perry thinks it’s going to happen.

She said, “I know there’s some people that are in play, and David’s not necessarily been one of them, God bless.” Katy added, “I think that it’s gotta be people that you respect in the music industry as far as people that you go, ‘Oh, yeah, they have something to contribute as far as constructive criticism’.” Translation: condescending pat on the head.

And she talks about whether or not she’s dating Orlando Bloom again.

