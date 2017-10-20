Katy Perry Has Malfunction During Concert

Katy Perry, who was in Louisville for a show Monday, had a malfunction during her concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday when she got stuck suspended in the air!

She was on top of a planet that was supposed to lower her onto the stage for her next song, didn’t end up happening…

Katy said this was the first time it had happened in her whole career.

Fox news reported that Katy said,” “You know what, I guess I’m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people. I love this so much,” she said, tentatively standing up. “Should I just like… jump?”

So she did lol. She ended up leaping from her platform and safely getting set back down by fans and employees of the venue.

Watch the video of her getting stuck HERE!