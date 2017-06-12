Katy Perry Has You Let You Watch Her 24/7 All Weekend

As promotion for her new album, Katy Perry hosted a three day 24/7 livestream from Thursday to Sunday that filmed her doing everything from yoga to sobbing to a therapist. It took place from a house specifically made for the event, and the whole thing is a lead up to a free concert today at 4pm in L.A. for 1000 fans.

She was in the house pretty much the whole time with her team (make-up artist, assistants, pets) and was visited by celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsey and James Corden. James tried to get her to rank her ex boyfriends in the romance department. She broke down several times talking to a therapist about everything from her difficult relationship with her parents to her past battles with alcoholism.

And in an interview with Arianna Huffington, she forgives Taylor Swift and is ready to move on past their beef.

